California hair salons, barber shops await new guidelines for providing outdoor services

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's hair stylists and barbers may soon be able to serve clients outside.The state agency that oversees barbers and beauty salons tweeted that it will soon share the safety guidelines for how these services should be performed.A long-standing law in California has required barbers and stylists to work indoors until now. Section 7317 of the Business and Professions Code state that barbering, cosmetology and electrology services must be conducted inside a licensed established.Some stylists have already begun offering services outdoors in order to pay the bills, a task many are finding difficult during this time.