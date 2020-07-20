Reopening California

California hair salons, barber shops await new guidelines for providing outdoor services

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's hair stylists and barbers may soon be able to serve clients outside.

The state agency that oversees barbers and beauty salons tweeted that it will soon share the safety guidelines for how these services should be performed.

A long-standing law in California has required barbers and stylists to work indoors until now. Section 7317 of the Business and Professions Code state that barbering, cosmetology and electrology services must be conducted inside a licensed established.

Some stylists have already begun offering services outdoors in order to pay the bills, a task many are finding difficult during this time.

RELATED: CA beauty professionals ask Gov. Newsom to waive law so they can work outside

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniahairhair stylingbusinesssmall businesscovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
LIVE: Newsom to give salon reopening update, sources say
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
SF's legendary Cliff House restaurant to close, at least temporarily
LA mayor says city reopened too quickly, new stay-at-home orders likely
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Newsom to give salon reopening update, sources say
From nail salons to gyms: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
EXCLUSIVE: Hayward COVID-19 testing site moving, going appointment-only
CIF postpones high school sports amid pandemic
Disney World bans eating, drinking while walking in park
'Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,' Kanye says
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Show More
SF indoor malls close amid COVID-19 case surge
Coronavirus vaccine trial shows 'dual immune response'
San Mateo Co. not on COVID-19 watch list, but could change this week
San Quentin corrections sergeant on life support, battling COVID-19
North Bay hospital workers plan week of picketing
More TOP STORIES News