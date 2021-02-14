fire

2-alarm fire destroys historic Andreotti Family Farms barn in Half Moon Bay

"You know it's almost like losing a family member."
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- A fire ripped through the historic Andreotti Family Farms barn in Half Moon Bay on Friday night.

The blaze was reported shortly after 8 p.m. at 329 Kelly Ave. and Coastside Fire Protection District firefighters arrived to find the barn fully engulfed in flames, CAL Fire officials said.

"You know it's almost like losing a family member kind of. For as much as we're getting devastated, I think all of us are also feeling incredibly bolstered by the amazing outpouring of support from our community," said Dawn Dillman, Andreotti Family Farms.

The two-alarm fire threatened other buildings, but was contained to the barn in less than 30 minutes, a CAL Fire spokesperson said.

RELATED: 'This is critical': San Francisco seafood distributor loses over $15K, tour boat company's office destroyed after 4-alarm fire engulfs Pier 45

The Andreotti family has farmed the Half Moon Bay site since 1926 and produces primarily artichokes, beans, and broccoli, according to farm's website.

No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report
