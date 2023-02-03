Farmworkers who witnessed Half Moon Bay mass shooting describe horrific scene

Several farmworkers say they're back working at the farms where the mass shootings happened, but they've been frightened, nervous, and uneasy since returning.

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Several Half Moon Bay farmworkers who witnessed the deadly shootings by a disgruntled worker are speaking about what they saw and their working conditions.

Three workers from the farms where the mass shooting happened sat down to talk about their experiences.

They say they've returned to work at the farms, where a gunman killed seven people and injured one.

They've been frightened, nervous, and uneasy since returning. One farmworker says they've even been trembling when back at the farm.

That farmworker said in Spanish they entered and saw the body of one of the victims face down.

Another farmworker said he was an intended target but wasn't at work that day.

In terms of their working conditions, they said they do get paid minimum wage, but that rent is expensive on the farms and they wish conditions were better.

This story will be updated.

