Supervisor shares photos of 'deplorable' living conditions at HMB farm where shooter lived, worked

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- After Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced they're investigating the living conditions on the Half Moon Bay farm where the mass shooting suspect lived and worked, a supervisor shared these photos of conditions he called "deplorable, heartbreaking."

RELATED: CA investigating 'deplorable' conditions of Half Moon Bay farmworkers following shooting

Sup. Ray Mueller described the workers' homes at California Terra Garden as one room dwellings with no insulation, no running water and outdoor stoves to cook. He also shared a photo of where suspected shooter Chunli Zhao, 66, lived.

"I spoke with one farm worker today who said she slept with flood waters from the storms on the floor in her unit while she slept," Sup. Mueller tweeted.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

Newsom's office says the state is now investigating the conditions of farmworkers following the Half Moon Bay mass shooting at two mushroom farms that claimed the lives of seven people.

A spokesperson from Newsom's office tweeted a statement, saying the state is looking into the farms to ensure the "workers are treated fairly and with the compassion they deserve."

At a press conference on Tuesday, the governor said he was told about the "deplorable" living and working conditions of the farmworkers at the locations involved in the shooting.

It was shared with him that farmworkers were being paid $9 an hour and living in shipping containers.

"As I said on the campaign trail, we must raise the quality of life of farm workers," Mueller tweeted.

The spokesperson also tweeted that Cal/OSHA and the Labor Commissioner's office are investigating if there were any labor and workplace safety and health violations at the farms.

MORE: Resources for people impacted by Half Moon Bay mass shooting

A spokesperson for the farm California Terra Garden released the following statement:

"To start, Governor Newsom's comments do not reflect the state of conditions or employee compensation at California Terra Garden.



We have 8 families that reside on the property in County-inspected mobile homes and large recreational vehicles. They are all equipped with kitchens, bathrooms and shower facilities in addition to standard living amenities. Additional outside toilet and kitchen facilities exist to allow the families to host gatherings as most families like to do. No one lives in anything like shipping containers or tents as was erroneously reported. The families pay approximately $300 a month to rent these living spaces, well below market rate.



Secondly, the salary of all employees range from $16.50 to $24. They also receive paid vacation days, company-sponsored health insurance, life/disability insurance, workman's compensation insurance, and access to a 401(k) plan.



Our team members are like family to us. That is why we remain shocked and grief-stricken over the senseless loss of four of our employees and pray for our team member who remains in critical condition.



Together, we are beginning the long healing process and offering grief counseling to our employees and their families. Their wellbeing is our top priority."

VIDEO: Grieving families of Half Moon Bay shooting victims prepare to bring loved ones home to Mexico

Get the latest on the deadly Half Moon Bay shootings here.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live