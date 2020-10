Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off to begin in Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) -- Like most events this year, the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin festival was canceled because of the pandemic, but the weigh-off is on!The 47th annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off begins Monday morning. First place will get $7 per pound. That's a lot of money considering the winners often weigh in at more than a ton.There's also a $30,000 prize if a grower breaks the world record. It was set in Germany in 2016, where it weighed in at 2,624 pounds.The event will be streaming on their Facebook page.