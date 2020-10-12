Minnesota man's 2,350-pound 'Tiger King' pumpkin wins 1st place, sets record at Half Moon Bay weigh-off

The first-time entrant was awarded a grand prize of $16,450 with his giant pumpkin with a stuffed tiger doll named after the popular documentary.
Like most events this year, the annual Half Moon Bay Pumpkin festival was canceled because of the pandemic, but the weigh-off is on!
The 47th annual Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off begins Monday morning. First place will get $7 per pound. That's a lot of money considering the winners often weigh in at more than a ton.
There's also a $30,000 prize if a grower breaks the world record. It was set in Germany in 2016, where it weighed in at 2,624 pounds.
You can watch the event through streaming on their Facebook page.
