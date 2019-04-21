Half-naked woman cries for help on stranger's front porch

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5256864" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> RAW VIDEO: A half-naked woman can be seen screaming for help on the front porch of a complete stranger.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4070730" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Steve Campion reports from a Montgomery neighborhood where a mystery woman appeared at a front porch in the middle of the night.

PASADENA, Texas -- Pasadena police say a woman seen asking for help on a doorbell camera was having a medical crisis and taken to Bayshore hospital.In the middle of the night, Angelica Rodriguez and her husband saw a distraught woman, visibly shaken and wearing only a t-shirt, asking for help. Their Ring video doorbell camera recorded everything."I didn't think of opening the door. I was scared," Rodriguez said. "It could have been a trap or something else."Rodriguez didn't want to take any chance, but when she told her husband to get the phone and call police, she was gone."Honestly, I'm glad they didn't open the door," said daughter-in-law Brenda Rodriguez. "Their safety comes first, so we don't know what her intentions were."Their daughter-in-law said she posted the video on a neighborhood social media page to give everyone a heads up.We are blurring the woman's face because there isn't much we know about her situation, and believe showing the unedited video could possibly put her in more danger.Some people claim they may have seen her before."We are going to turn the video over to police to see if maybe they can open an investigation," Brenda said.ABC13 Eyewitness News called Pasadena police but have not heard back.