fatal shooting

1 dead, 9 injured at Texas Halloween party shooting; Search for gunman ongoing

Gunfire erupted late Saturday at an event center in Texarkana. Police estimate that "at least a couple hundred people" were there.
By Bill Hutchinson
EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, 9 wounded at Halloween party in Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas -- A search is ongoing in eastern Texas for a gunman who opened fire at a Halloween party attended by "at least a couple hundred" revelers, killing one and injuring nine, according to police.

The shooting started around 11:56 p.m. Saturday at Octavia's Activity Center in Texarkana, according to a statement Sunday morning from the Texarkana Police Department.

"When they (police officers) got there, they encountered a large number of people running from the building and several inside suffering from gunshot wounds," the police statement reads.

The gunman left the venue in a vehicle, setting off a massive search in eastern Texas.

A 20-year-old man, whose name was not immediately released, was mortally wounded and later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Nine other people wounded in the shooting were taken to Wadley Regional Medical Center and CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital by ambulance and private vehicles, authorities said. None of them initially appeared to suffer life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officer Shawn Vaughn of the Texarkana Police Department said numerous 911 calls were made, prompting all patrol officers working at the time to respond, while another patrol shift was summoned to handle calls on the street, according to ABC affiliate station KTBS in Shreveport, Louisiana.

"When we got here, I understand there was a large crowd in the parking lot involved in several fights," Vaughn said. "So, we requested assistance from any and everybody that was available."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasfatal shootinghalloweenmass shootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.
FATAL SHOOTING
'Rust' armorer attorneys blame producers for 'unsafe' set
How it happened: Inside 'Rust' movie set where Baldwin's gun fired
Contra Costa Co. to pay police shooting victim's family $4.9M
Danville officer convicted in 2018 fatal shooting of mentally ill man
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
'Meta' trademark applicant with sell to Facebook for $20M
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News