Hamilton on Disney Plus: How, when to watch the Hamilfilm and other things to know

"Hamilton" is coming to Disney+ on Friday, July 3.

What is 'Hamilton?'

"Hamilton" debuted on Broadway in 2015. The groundbreaking, biographical hip-hop show about the life of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards and spawned numerous tours.

Disney+ describes "Hamilton" as "the story of America then, told by America now," adding, "Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, 'Hamilton' has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education."

Is this a movie? When was 'Hamilton' filmed?

Unlike other movie musicals where the production is re-created on a set, Disney+'s presentation of "Hamilton" is a filmed version of the original Broadway production straight from the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016.

The filmed version is directed by the show's director, Tommy Kail. It was originally scheduled for a 2021 theatrical release but was later fast-tracked for an earlier release on Disney+.



Who's in the 'Hamilton' cast?

The award-winning stage musical stars:

  • Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson
  • Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler
  • Jonathan Groff as King George
  • Christopher Jackson as George Washington
  • Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton
  • Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr
  • Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison
  • Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton
  • Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton


The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart and Ephraim Sykes.

'Hamilton' movie release date

"Hamilton" starts streaming exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, July 3, 2020.




