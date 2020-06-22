Disney+ drops trailer for filmed version of 'Hamilton' with original Broadway cast

We are proud to share #Hamilton; a work that has sparked passion, conversation and the need to confront the past to shape the future. Streaming on #DisneyPlus on July 3. pic.twitter.com/z7t0DS43gX — Disney+ (@disneyplus) June 22, 2020

"Hamilton" fans, the day is here: Disney+ has dropped the trailer for the filmed version of the hit Broadway musical set to start streaming in July.Check out the trailer here:Disney+ describes "Hamilton" as "the story of America then, told by America now," adding, "Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, 'Hamilton' has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre - a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education."Unlike other movie musicals where the production is re-created on a set, Disney+'s presentation of "Hamilton" is a filmed version of the show straight from the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016.The cast members in the film include Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr; Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.The filmed version is directed by the show's director, Tommy Kail. It was originally scheduled for a 2021 theatrical release but was later fast-tracked for an earlier release on the streaming service."I'm so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought 'Hamilton' to the screen. He's given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house," Miranda said earlier this year when the Disney+ premiere was announced. "I'm so grateful to Disney and Disney+ for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4th weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I'm so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I'm so glad that we're able to make it happen. I'm so proud of this show. I can't wait for you to see it.""Hamilton" debuted on Broadway in 2015. The groundbreaking, biographical hip-hop show about the life of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards and spawned numerous tours.