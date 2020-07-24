Health & Fitness

More than 75 hand sanitizer products recalled due to methanol, FDA warns

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
More than 75 different hand sanitizers are now being recalled because they've tested positive for a toxic chemical called methanol, or wood alcohol.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded its list of hand sanitizers with methanol contamination this week.

The FDA said the substance can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. It can cause short- and long-term health problems, and be potentially life-threatening if ingested.

RELATED: FDA warns consumers about hand sanitizer products containing methanol

"The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death," the FDA has said.

Earlier this month, the agency reported seeing an increase in hand sanitizers that are labeled to contain ethanol, but have actually tested positive for methanol contamination.

RELATED: FDA issues warning about 9 Eskbiochem hand sanitizers

Voluntary recalls have been issued, but some products may still be found on store shelves.

View the full list from the FDA here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdaproduct recallsbusinesscoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19hygiene
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alameda County Sheriff's deputy dies after battle with COVID-19
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
EXCLUSIVE: Nearly 40 years of life savings stolen in brazen SF burglary
Human remains found in construction bag, San Bruno police say
Bay Area father and son die 2 days apart from COVID-19
Get EDD, unemployment questions answered
Here's which CA counties can reopen schools, bars
Show More
In shift, Trump says some schools may need to delay opening
EDD applicants find themselves in 'purgatory'
It's still a 10 day wait to get a COVID-19 test in SF
Watchdog to review conduct of federal agents in Portland, DC
EDD answers the most asked questions from Californians
More TOP STORIES News