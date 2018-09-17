Hand written note containing 'direct threat' to Livermore High School found in school bathroom

Police in Livermore are investigating after a note with a direct threat to Livermore High School was found in a restroom at the school, police said Monday.Administrators from Livermore High School contacted police Monday before noon about the hand written note.Details of the nature of the threat were not made public.Police assigned extra officers to patrol the area as a precaution. "The safety of our children is of the utmost concern for all, and this matter will be investigated to the fullest," a statement from the department said.