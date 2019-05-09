education

How a school in the town of Paradise is coping without its school building

By Silvio Carrillo
PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) -- The six months that have passed since the Camp Fire have given the town of Paradise, California, at least a small amount of time to begin to heal, and rebuild.

But, students from the town, the few that are left, are without buildings for schools.

RELATED: Rebuilding begins in Paradise 6 months after devastating Camp Fire

Few solutions were available but when a hardware store lease was offered by the hardware store company Lowe's, Paradise Intermediate School jumped at the chance.

From the outside the building looks like a generic store with no signage. The only evidence there are children nearby is a small, yellow-green "child at play" figure used to warn drivers to slow down, placed at the entrance of the store.

As you enter, the customer service counter is to the left in front of the registers. The sound of children laughing can be heard, instead of an announcement for a clean up in aisle four.

RELATED: PG&E ordered to tour wildfire and explosion site after violating probation in the deadly San Bruno blast

English is in one aisle, while math in another. The gym is in the gardening center. The library full of donated, clean and cataloged books, is just beyond register 4.

Greg Holman, who has taught science in Paradise for over 20 years says, "I always like to say, cause people ask what we're doing and we just like to say we're making a lot of lemonade. So, there's lots of lemonade, lots of lemonade to be made here."

None of the teachers complain about their situation, says Holman. Considering everything these families have gone through, they are just happy the students are there. The lesson of resilience travels both ways at this school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northern californiachildreneducationcamp fireschool
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
SpaceX launch sends 3D bioprinter, supplies to space station
School that warned about lunch debt now accepting donation
School threatens to place kids in foster care over unpaid lunch money
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News