SPONSORED CONTENT

Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour is coming to the Bay Area!

KGO logo
Sunday, December 24, 2023 7:54PM
kgo

Where, WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!? Happens all the time! Don't miss your chance to be a part of the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters global tour as they take the court with moments of extreme basketball innovation and unparalleled fan FUN!

Enter for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to see the show on Saturday, January 13th, 2:00 p.m., at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Enter daily, Monday 12/25/23 through Sunday, 1/7/24 at 11:55 p.m. PT, simply by pressing the ENTER HERE button below.

Official Rules

MORE ABOUT THE SHOW:

See the Globetrotter stars LIVE as they DRIBBLE, SPIN, SLAM, and DUNK their way past their relentless rivals, the Washington Generals! You'll be amazed by new levels of mind-blowing trick shots, expert ball-handling skills, and BIG LAUGHS with unrivaled opportunities for pre-game, post-game and in-game fan engagement!

