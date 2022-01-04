Sports

Harlem Globetrotters are back in the Bay!

Spread Game. It's what the Harlem Globetrotters do best. Basketball wizardry. Ankle breaking moves, jaw dropping swag, new drip. Do they dunk? The Globetrotters rattle the rim with soul. Oh yeah... it's time. It's time to laugh so hard that your stomach hurts during this show. Go ahead and grab the family and get your tickets.

Enter for your chance to win a four-pack of tickets to see the Harlem Globetrotters at Oakland Arena on Saturday, January 15th, 7:30 p.m., simply by pressing the ENTER HERE button below.

Official Rules.

The Spread Game tour is coming to the Bay Area:
- Friday, January 14, 2022 Oakland, CA 7:00pm Oakland Arena
- Saturday, January 15, 2022 Oakland, CA 7:30pm Oakland Arena
- Saturday, January 15, 2022 San Francisco, CA 1:00pm Chase Center

- Sunday, January 16, 2022 San Jose, CA 1:00pm SAP Center
- Sunday, January 16, 2022 San Jose, CA 6:00pm SAP Center

Visit harlemglobetrotters.com for tickets.

Enter once daily, Monday, 1/3/2022 through Wednesday, 1/12/2022 until 11:55 p.m.

