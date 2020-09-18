harvey weinstein

Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped of UK honor

LONDON, England -- Britain on Friday stripped disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of an honor recognizing his contribution to the U.K. film industry.

Weinstein, 68, was given the honor in 2004. The 68-year-old former Hollywood producer was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women and sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 led to the end of his career and helped spur #MeToo - a global movement demanding that powerful men be held accountable for their sexual misconduct.

"The Queen has directed that the appointment of Harvey Weinstein to be an Honorary Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, dated January 19 2004, shall be cancelled and annulled and that his name shall be erased from the Register of the said Order," according to a notice in The Gazette, the U.K.'s official public record.

The forfeiture committee can remove a honor, with the approval of the queen.

Once one of the most powerful people in Hollywood, Weinstein's credits include "The English Patient," "Good Will Hunting," and "Shakespeare In Love."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyrapesex assaultharvey weinsteinsex abuseu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
HARVEY WEINSTEIN
Jury ends 1st day of deliberations in Harvey Weinstein's rape trial
Watch: Woman screams at Harvey Weinstein at charity event
Ronan Farrow: NBC's internal investigation into Matt Lauer is 'not a real investigation'
Ronan Farrow discusses 'swath of secret emails,' Matt Lauer in new book
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's when smoke will return to Bay Area
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels
Prop 16 confusion: Affirmative action measure struggles in polls
Police investigating stabbing on BART train
Trump says US will have 100M vaccine doses by 2021
Pine-Sol now approved to kill coronavirus on surfaces: EPA
SF restaurants could soon allow indoor dining, mayor says
Show More
COVID-19 updates: CA positivity rates hit new low
For the Better: Inside the Black Literary Collective
Beware of scammers tricking pet lovers online
CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash
EDD troubles 6 months later -- has anything improved?
More TOP STORIES News