Students impacted by Camp Fire auction off Paradise High School hat signed by Trump to help with graduation ceremonies

PARADISE, Calif. (KGO) -- Students at Paradise High School, who were affected by the devastating and deadly Camp Fire, hope a baseball hat signed by President Donald Trump will help them hold graduation ceremonies on their campus.The hat signed by Trump was auctioned off for $23,000.Congressman Doug LaMalfa asked the president to sign it, following the State of the Union address.The money will be used to remove more than 1,000 trees on the campus that were damaged, but not destroyed, by the Camp Fire.Officials say they're confident the work will be completed in time for the June graduation.