Tsunamis may strike Hawaii after huge earthquake off New Zealand: Agency

HONOLULU -- The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said tsunamis may strike Hawaii later Thursday after a huge earthquake occurred in a remote area between New Zealand and Tonga.

The magnitude 8.1 quake struck the Kermadec Islands region at 9:28 a.m. Hawaii time.

The agency said it's investigating whether the event poses a threat to Hawaii. If tsunamis are generated, the first waves would reach the Hawaiian Island chain at 4:35 p.m. Hawaii time.

The agency issued a tsunami warning for American Samoa but then downgraded it to an advisory.

A warning means tsunamis with the potential to generate widespread inundation are expected or occurring.




VIDEO: AccuWeather explains how earthquakes are measured
EMBED More News Videos

The movement of sudden tectonic plates causes seismic activity underground.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiiearthquaketsunamiu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
All youth sports, indoor and outdoor, allowed to resume in CA
California Legislature OKs plan aimed at in-person learning
CA to loosen tier requirements as vaccines reach vulnerable areas
Rain to move into the Bay Area starting Friday night
Pixar releases 2 short films on YouTube to support AAPI community
Texas ICU nurse says she's scared of no mask mandate
Officer was on George Floyd's neck for about 9 minutes: Prosecutors
Show More
Newsom in talks with MLB on returning fans to stadiums
California Dreaming: Reimagining child care in the Golden State
Law enforcement on alert after plot warning at US Capitol
Why SF isn't in orange tier despite strong COVID-19 numbers
Video shows attack on older Asian man in SF laundromat
More TOP STORIES News