Emergency crews search for Hawaiian tour helicopter missing since Thursday with 7 onboard

HONOLULU -- The search is on for a helicopter that failed to return after a tour off Hawaii's Kauai's Na Pali coast.

A pilot and six passengers are on board the craft, which was reported missing Thursday night, KGMB reported.

The helicopter has an electronic locator, but officials have said they haven't received any signals.

Weather conditions are a factor: blustery winds and low visibility are hindering search efforts.

Search crews are expected to resume Friday once daylight breaks.

Kauai is one of the western-most islands in the chain.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hawaiisearchtraveltouristsearch and rescue
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family IDs twins among 3 teens killed in Pleasanton crash
Firefighters battling warehouse fire in Oakland
AccuWeather forecast: Dry until Sunday
Referendum petition successfully challenges so-called "RV ban" in Mountain View
EXCLUSIVE: United's third-party app delivers couple's bags, missing items
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Starbucks gives away free coffee until NYE
Show More
Man on electric unicycle joins commuters on Bay Bridge
Big changes coming to VTA bus routes in South Bay
New California laws in 2020
SF broken parking meters cause challenges for drivers
Hiker killed by falling redwood tree in Muir Woods
More TOP STORIES News