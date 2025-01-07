24/7 LiveSan FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
Hayward BART station shut down due to possible stabbing; 2 detained

Bay City News
Tuesday, January 7, 2025 7:03PM
HAYWARD, Calif. -- BART's Hayward station was shut down Tuesday morning because of a possible stabbing reported there, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.



BART initially reported the station closure at about 10 a.m. and said trains were continuing through the Hayward station without stopping.



As of 10:35 a.m., the station remained closed and two people had been detained in connection with the stabbing, BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said. No other details were immediately available.




Copyright 2025 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
