Hayward BART station shut down due to possible stabbing; 2 detained

HAYWARD, Calif. -- BART's Hayward station was shut down Tuesday morning because of a possible stabbing reported there, according to a spokesperson for the transit agency.

BART initially reported the station closure at about 10 a.m. and said trains were continuing through the Hayward station without stopping.

As of 10:35 a.m., the station remained closed and two people had been detained in connection with the stabbing, BART spokesperson Chris Filippi said. No other details were immediately available.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live