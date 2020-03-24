Coronavirus: Hayward's COVID-19 testing site loosens restrictions, more people screened

RELATED: Get the latest live updates on coronavirus crisis
By 11:00 a.m. officials issued 62 tests. By contrast, they issued 192 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.
Monday they required that people have a fever of more than 100 degrees to get a test.
They decided that was too restrictive when they only issued 192 of the 360 tests they have for each day. Officials also realized the elderly have lower body temperatures, some people had taken Tylenol to ease their fever and some were cold from waiting outside in line for hours. Officials say they are making decision on the fly and learning as they go.
Elizabeth Wagner and her husband, who are in their 70's, were hoping for a test Tuesday. They did not have fever and have coughs and are very worried about COVID-19. They waited outside in line for 3 hours.
The test is available to anyone who meets new broadened test criteria, regardless of where they live or immigration status. Symptoms or conditions qualifying a member of the general public for testing are fever above 100 degrees or any of the following:
- Shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms;
- Recent travel to Europe or Asia
- Recent exposure to confirmed or suspected coronavirus
- Other chronic diseases or conditions, such as blood disorders, kidney or liver disease, diabetes, heart, lung or neurological disease, and compromised immune system
- Over the age of 65
- Currently or recently pregnant; or homeless
No referral from a physician is required.
By 11:00am, Wagner and her husband had both been tested.
Patients can expect results in 6 to 24 hours. At this point, officials do not think they will be making that information public but will give it to the county health department.
The site is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in front of Hayward's Fire Station #7 at 28270 Huntwood Avenue.
