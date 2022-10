Pursuit ends in shooting, crash in Castro Valley, sheriff says; Hayward officer hurt in crash

Alameda county sheriff's deputies say a Hayward officer is injured after a pursuit ended in a crash in Castro Valley. They also say there was also a shooting involving Hayward officers.

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A Hayward officer is injured after a pursuit ended in a crash in Castro Valley, according to Alameda county sheriff's deputies.

Sheriff's deputies say there was also a shooting involving Hayward officers.

The crash happened near Palo Verde Road & Eden Canyon Road.

