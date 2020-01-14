Hayward police investigate fatal shooting at Airbnb, city's first homicide of the year

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Neighbors in the East Bay are on edge over the fatal shooting of a man, outside a home in Hayward that neighbors say was an Airbnb rental.Police are investigating while city officials take a closer look at its rental regulations.Balloons and candles mark the spot where police say a man was shot outside a home on Osage Avenue."Our officers responded, located a man suffering from a gunshot wound, was pronounced deceased by paramedics," said Hayward Police Officer Claudia Mau.Police say it was Hayward's first homicide of 2020.Neighbors say there was a party happening at the house and that it was being used as an Airbnb rental.Sadinder Joshi says those gunshots jolted his family out of bed early Sunday."There were a lot of people around at midnight," said Joshi.A neighbor's security camera captured cars arriving, and leaving the house, around the time of the shooting.Joshi says there have been gatherings at the house before."It's usually on the weekend that it's busy, weekdays not that busy," said Joshi.In a statement, Airbnb expressed sadness over the incident but went on to say:It comes months after the shooting tragedy in Orinda on Halloween night. Five people were killed at an Airbnb rental, which was unauthorized and several arrests were made in the case.At a community meeting on crime, neighbors expressed concerned about their safety.Hayward Police Chief Toney Chaplain said the shooting was not random, the victim was likely targeted.The mayor says, Hayward currently has no regulations on short term rentals."We're going to have to look at that and see if we need any new regulations," said Mayor Barbara Halliday.A motive for the shooting is still unknown, the owner of the house was not home when ABC7 News knocked.