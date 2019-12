HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Hayward police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound and he has been transported to the hospital. There is no word on his condition.The incident occurred in the area of Cavanagh Court and Foley Street.The Hayward Police Department is asking people to avoid the area.Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.