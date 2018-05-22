Crime scene where officer involved shooting took place last night on Hewitt Place in Hayward is being taken down. pic.twitter.com/IbdBVDqreh — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 22, 2018

Crime scene of officer involved shooting in Hayward. Officer shot a person on Hewitt Place off Coleman Ave. who was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officer also in hospital with non-life threatening injury. pic.twitter.com/FZRqtrzOET — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) May 22, 2018

A Hayward police officer and a suspect are injured after an officer-involved shooting Monday night.Hayward Police say an officer fired a gun at a suspect around 7 p.m. Monday on Hewitt Place off of Coleman Avenue."The officer felt she was in fear for her safety and in self-defense discharged her firearm," said Hayward Police Sgt. Reuben Pola.Police say the suspect was hit by the gunfire and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.The police officer was also injured. She was not shot. She was taken to the hospital and treated and released.