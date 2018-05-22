Hayward police officer and suspect injured in officer-involved shooting

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
A Hayward police officer and a suspect are injured after an officer-involved shooting Monday night.

Hayward Police say an officer fired a gun at a suspect around 7 p.m. Monday on Hewitt Place off of Coleman Avenue.

"The officer felt she was in fear for her safety and in self-defense discharged her firearm," said Hayward Police Sgt. Reuben Pola.

Police say the suspect was hit by the gunfire and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

The police officer was also injured. She was not shot. She was taken to the hospital and treated and released.
