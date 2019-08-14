Hayward police say they shot suspect carrying replica weapon

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Hayward Police revealed late today that a suspect they shot this morning had been waving a replica weapon.

"It was an Asian male in his 20's," said Officer Claudia Mau. "So the reason we got called by community members is they said he was out there waving a gun in the air."

"Was he making threats?" we asked.

"I am not aware at this time," said Officer Mau.

It happened at the intersection of Mission Blvd and Valley Vista.

The intersection of Mission Boulevard and Valle Vista Avenue remained closed for most of the morning while police conducted their investigation.

They expect the suspect to survive his wounds, but will not, yet identify him. Details remain limited.

Police will not say what kind of weapon the suspect had, or whether he threatened officers with it.

Hayward Police have kept their answers to the bare minimum.

"This is a criminal investigation and an internal investigation. Internal affairs are involved, and the sheriff's department is doing an independent investigation."

We do know that police officers were wearing body cameras.

The Department says it will make that footage available.

Meantime, the two officers involved are on paid leave, which is the common protocol.
