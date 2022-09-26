Father and son found stabbed to death, Hayward police say

Police say 911 call was made about an altercation inside a home on Lund Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- Hayward police are investigating the stabbing deaths of a father and son on Sunday.

Police say a 911 call was made about an altercation inside a home on Lund Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

The father and son were found suffering from stab wounds and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators say it's an active and ongoing investigation.

