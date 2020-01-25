Hazmat crews respond to complaints of eyes, nose, throat irritation at William Overfelt High School wrestling match in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Hazmat crews are trying to determine what kind of chemical several people, including teens, were exposed to during a high school wrestling match.

The San Jose Fire Department says ten to 20 people complained of eye, nose and throat irritations at the William Overfelt High School gym just before 11 p.m. Friday night.

Only ten of those were treated on scene by paramedics. Two patients were taken to the hospital.

