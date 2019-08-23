Head chef of famed Grand Central restaurant Cipriani Dolci found dead after days-long search

NEW YORK -- The head chef of a well-known New York City restaurant was found deadafter a days-long search.The body of 33-year-old Andrea Zamperoni was found Wednesday, wrapped in a blanket at a Queens hotel that is a known drug and prostitution location. A naked woman directed responding officers to his body.He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was confirmed by his two brothers, who arrived from London earlier that day.An autopsy will determine the cause of death, which appears suspicious.Detectives were called to the hotel by a tipster. Zamperoni's passport was not there: It was found in his home nearby.Zamperoni was reported missing by co-workers on Monday when he didn't show up to work at the famed Cipriani Dolci in Grand Central Terminal.He is originally from Italy and recently moved to New York in April. He has worked for Cipriani since 2008 at several locations.Following news of his death, the restaurant released the following statement: