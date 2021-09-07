Healdsburg fires: Several suspicious blazes trigger arson investigation

Healdsburg firefighters are watching for hot spots like this one this morning in the aftermath of the fires that were set last night. At least 10 fires in 90 minutes ignited last night. No one was hurt. No arrests have been made. pic.twitter.com/JhP2Lpt42a — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 7, 2021

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials in Healdsburg believe an arsonist is on the loose after at least 10 fires were ignited Monday night.No one was hurt and no homes were damaged.The fires started around 8 p.m. and were located on the North and West side of Healdsburg, some on Mill Creek Road, another on Healdsburg Avenue near Passalacqua Road."Fire crews were really stretched thin due to the number of fires. It went on for probably 90 minutes. Every 20 minutes another fire was set," said Reserve Battalion Chief Mark Basque with the Healdsburg Fire Department.The fire did not reach any homes, but to those who live nearby it felt like a close call."That's like 7/10s (of a mile) from our house," Mark Prendiville said of the fire on Healdsburg Avenue."It's awful and there really is now way to control what a crazy person is going to do," he said."They were lighting them in really bad spots- bases of hills, there are homes everywhere. It is very concerning," Chief Basque said.Some residents say until an arrest is made, it will be tough to feel safe."It is really scary because they took care of the ones last night but who knows what they are going to do tonight if they don't have the person who set them? So that is alarming," Healdsburg Resident Ellen Miller said Tuesday morning.Firefighters got the fires out pretty quickly, keeping them to just a few acres."It doesn't make any sense. It is very dangerous. People could get hurt or killed. People could lose their property. It is frustrating," said Chief Basque.Cal Fire officials say they are still counting the exact number of fires that were set and are still looking for the person or people who set them.