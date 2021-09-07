California wildfires

Healdsburg fires: Several suspicious blazes trigger arson investigation

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Several suspicious fires investigated in Healdsburg

HEALDSBURG, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials in Healdsburg believe an arsonist is on the loose after at least 10 fires were ignited Monday night.

No one was hurt and no homes were damaged.

The fires started around 8 p.m. and were located on the North and West side of Healdsburg, some on Mill Creek Road, another on Healdsburg Avenue near Passalacqua Road.



"Fire crews were really stretched thin due to the number of fires. It went on for probably 90 minutes. Every 20 minutes another fire was set," said Reserve Battalion Chief Mark Basque with the Healdsburg Fire Department.

The fire did not reach any homes, but to those who live nearby it felt like a close call.

"That's like 7/10s (of a mile) from our house," Mark Prendiville said of the fire on Healdsburg Avenue.

"It's awful and there really is now way to control what a crazy person is going to do," he said.

"They were lighting them in really bad spots- bases of hills, there are homes everywhere. It is very concerning," Chief Basque said.

RELATED: Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires

Some residents say until an arrest is made, it will be tough to feel safe.

"It is really scary because they took care of the ones last night but who knows what they are going to do tonight if they don't have the person who set them? So that is alarming," Healdsburg Resident Ellen Miller said Tuesday morning.

Firefighters got the fires out pretty quickly, keeping them to just a few acres.

TAKE ACTION: How to help Tahoe communities

"It doesn't make any sense. It is very dangerous. People could get hurt or killed. People could lose their property. It is frustrating," said Chief Basque.

Cal Fire officials say they are still counting the exact number of fires that were set and are still looking for the person or people who set them.


For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
healdsburgcalifornia wildfiresevacuationwildfirecal firesonoma county
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES
LOOK BACK: Bay Area's orange, hazy skies 1 year later
California fire threat high despite progress near South Lake Tahoe
Tahoe evacuation orders lifted, Caldor Fire threat remains
South Lake Tahoe fire evacuees victimized by thieves in SF
TOP STORIES
How the recall election of Gov. Newsom came to be
Family remembers Betty Ong, 9/11 hero and Bay Area native
Gov. Newsom blasts Republicans, Trump for 'feigning' election fraud
How man who lost partner in 9/11 became voice for LGBTQ+ rights
Wayne Freedman retires after 30 years
﻿COVID long-hauler study shows 50% decline in kidney functions
Dozens of lightning strikes hit Bay Area overnight
Show More
How many recall ballots have been returned in your county?
'9/11: One Day in America' tells stories of resilience, survival
9/11 attacks: By the numbers
Elizabeth Holmes trial: 2nd day canceled due to COVID-19 exposure
CA moves to ban 'recycle' symbol from some plastics | Here's why
More TOP STORIES News