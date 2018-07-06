Health advisory issued in area near Martinez Shell refinery

Officials have issued a health advisory because of an incident at the Shell refinery in Martinez and Pacheco.Refinery officials say anyone with respiratory issues in this area could be affected.Shell officials say eye, skin, nose or throat irritation may be possible for some people.If you experience any irritation, you're advised to go inside and rinse the affected areas of your body with water.The company released a statement saying, "Due to unit upset, there is a potential for odors to reach the refinery boundary. Community monitoring is continuing while the refinery units are stabilized. Out of caution we've call a community warning system level 2. To this point we have not seen anything on our fence line monitors, or through our community monitoring. We are communicating with county health and will continue to provide updates as the situation resolves itself."