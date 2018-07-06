Health advisory issued in area near Martinez Shell refinery

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials have issued a health advisory because of an incident at the Shell refinery in Martinez and Pacheco. (KGO-TV)

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials have issued a health advisory because of an incident at the Shell refinery in Martinez and Pacheco.

Refinery officials say anyone with respiratory issues in this area could be affected.

Shell officials say eye, skin, nose or throat irritation may be possible for some people.

RELATED: Chevron to pay Richmond $5 million to settle 2012 refinery fire lawsuit

If you experience any irritation, you're advised to go inside and rinse the affected areas of your body with water.

The company released a statement saying, "Due to unit upset, there is a potential for odors to reach the refinery boundary. Community monitoring is continuing while the refinery units are stabilized. Out of caution we've call a community warning system level 2. To this point we have not seen anything on our fence line monitors, or through our community monitoring. We are communicating with county health and will continue to provide updates as the situation resolves itself."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shellhealthwarningMartinezPacheco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Show More
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
3 men face over 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Man charged with biting golfer's finger off in brawl
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News