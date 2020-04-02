Health & Fitness

$1,000 fine to residents caught without a mask in Texas city

LAREDO, Texas -- A city in Texas is taking drastic measures to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Laredo will be requiring every resident older than 5 years old to wear some sort of mask when going out in public. That includes when going to the store or even pumping gas.

MORE: US Surgeon General: Face masks shouldn't be worn at 'expense of social distancing'
EMBED More News Videos

The United States Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams didn't explicitly warn against using face coverings but said they cannot be worn "at the expense of social distancing."


This comes as the U.S. Surgeon General changed its tone after learning there's a good amount of asymptomatic spread of the virus. They're now asking the CDC to discuss whether or not people should be wearing the masks to help prevent the spread.

If people are caught not covering their nose and mouth, they face a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 in Laredo.

MORE: Healthy-looking people spread coronavirus, more studies say
EMBED More News Videos

Patients with COVID-19 experience mild to severe respiratory illnesses.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus texasu.s. & worldcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
LIVE: Santa Clara Co. officials give update on COVID-19 cases
EXCLUSIVE: EMT describes life on coronavirus front lines
Bay Area tenant rights group calling for statewide rent strike
Are our pets happy now we're home all the time? We asked experts
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
Homeless to be housed at SF's Moscone West due to COVID-19 concerns
Democratic National Convention postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
FDA eases blood donation restrictions for gay men, others amid shortage
Robert Kraft uses Patriots plane to deliver N95 masks from China
More TOP STORIES News