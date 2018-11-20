HEALTH & FITNESS

﻿Bay Area Ag officials consider possible impacts of E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce

EMBED </>More Videos

Bay Area ag officials say there could be an impact to sales after the most recent outbreak of E. Coli prompted the CDC to tell people to not eat any romaine. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is advising U.S. consumers not to eat any romaine lettuce in response to a new multi-state outbreak of illnesses caused by a dangerous type of E.coli.

The major outbreak alert comes just two days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

RELATED: CDC to U.S. consumers: Do not eat romaine lettuce

While the source hasn't yet been identified, the CDC is warning consumers to get rid of all romaine lettuce until more details are known about the outbreak.

Of the 32 people infected with the current strain of E. coli bacteria, the CDC found 10 cases right here in California.

Agricultural officials tell ABC7 News the consumer advisory could impact Bay Area business.

Santa Clara County Agricultural Commissioner, Joe Deviney, told ABC7 News lettuce is the third biggest crop in the county.

All lettuce came in third behind nursery crops and mushrooms, according to the county's 2017 Crop Report.

In 2017, lettuce covered 2,105-acres. Romaine lettuce accounted for more than half, covering 1,367-acres in that same time period.

"We definitely have producers who grow romaine," Deviney said. "So I'm sure that will impact their sales for a little while now."
Ag Commissioner Deviney said there's about $20-million worth of lettuce coming out of southern Santa Clara County.

As the investigation into the source of the outbreak continues, the CDC warns we should simply stay away. This means, refraining from eating or buying any heads or hearts of romaine, salad kits, or classic Caesar salad.

If you think a quick wash will do the trick, Consumer Reports explains that won't work.

"Washing does not remove this bacteria," James E. Rogers, Director of Food Safety Research and Testing for Consumer Reports said. "What it can do is get inside the cells and the layers. So, washing does not do anything at all."

The CDC also suggests that if you aren't sure whether the lettuce you're eating is of the romaine variety, just don't eat it.

Ag Commissioner Deviney agrees, "It's better to be safe than sorry. You don't want to mess around with E. coli, it definitely has some severe impacts."

VIDEO: Here's what you need to know about E. coli
EMBED More News Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthe. colicdcagricultureillnessbay areasanta clara countySan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
HEALTH & FITNESS
Lettuce Warning: Health officials say don't eat romaine
Therapy dog helps San Jose students cope without outdoor recess
CDC: Do not eat romaine lettuce
Stores open in Massachusetts to sell marijuana to anyone of age
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
TIMELINE: 49ers fan who disappeared after game found dead
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Butte College's Men's Basketball takes to the court for first time since Camp Fire
Will there be acid rain in the Bay Area?
Tourists rejoice as cable cars begin running in San Francisco again
Crews and evacuees from the Camp Fire prepping for the coming storm
New bomb-sniffing dogs to protect VTA public transit
Small SF neighborhood taking no chances as storm approaches, preps for flooding
Show More
Therapy dog helps San Jose students cope without outdoor recess
Roundup maker Monsanto appeals $78.5 million verdict over Bay Area man's cancer
Red Cross attempting to cross names off Camp Fire missing list
Camp Fire: RV is all Paradise couple has left
Crews try to contain toxic Camp Fire ash, keep it from spreading into environment
More News