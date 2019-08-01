Health & Fitness

1 in 10 senior citizens binge drink, study finds

More and more senior citizens are turning to binge drinking, according to a new study by New York University's School of Medicine and the Center for Drug USE and HIV/HCV Research.

Researchers looked at how much alcohol was consumed by people over the age of 65, and found that more than 10% binge drink.

That puts them at risk for complications with other health problems they might already battling, such as high blood pressure, heart disease and diabetes.

The chances of them falling and having adverse reactions with prescribed medications also increase, according to the study's lead author, Benjamin Han, MD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthseniorsblood pressuredrinkingsenior citizensheart diseasealcoholdiabetes
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gilroy police find 16th person injured during shooting
Gilroy shooting victims share story after hospital release
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
This woman lives in a closet in San Francisco
Man seriously injured after fall in Yosemite
Jury deliberations continue in Ghost Ship Trial
Garlic Festival attendee also survived Las Vegas Massacre
Show More
Navy: Pilot died in fighter jet crash in Death Valley National Park
Santa Clara Co. Fair opens with increased security after fatal shooting at Gilroy Garlic Festival
NYC gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
New Selena mural unveiled in singer's former neighborhood
Bay Area father visits son held in death of Italian police officer
More TOP STORIES News