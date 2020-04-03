10% jump in ICU hospitalizations in Calif. in just 24 hours, Gov. Newsom says

California has 10,710 known cases of COVID-19 as of noon Friday, according the Newsom. Of the total known cases, 2,188 people are hospitalized and 901 are in the intensive care unit - a 10.4% increase since Thursday, the governor said.
Newsom focused the bulk of his remarks on the state's effort to house and isolate at-risk homeless populations. The governor said the state has occupancy agreements for 7,000 hotel rooms, which are being used to isolate homeless individuals who had tested positive for COVID-19 and others who were deemed at high risk for contracting the virus. Three meals a day, laundry service and security are all being provided at the sites.
"It's all around making sure we address the most vulnerable Californians," said Newsom.
Gov. Newsom stressed FEMA would be reimbursing 75% of the project's cost. Additionally, FEMA has provided 1,305 trailers to serve as temporary housing. Of those, Newsom said 584 have been distributed throughout the state so far.
The governor was joined by Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg, who leads a state task force dedicated to fighting homelessness. Steinberg said the strategy of using vacant hotel rooms to temporarily house homeless individuals was primarily meant to address the immediate public health emergency, but could be used as a blueprint for a long-term homelessness solution after the coronavirus pandemic passes.
"Unsheltered homelessness was a crisis before COVID-19," said Steinberg. "Our promise on the other side must be that we are going to do everything we can to implement this strategy as quickly as possible."
