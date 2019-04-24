Health & Fitness

156 sickened by E. coli linked to ground beef

A warning has been issued by the Centers for Disease Control after 156 people in 10 states have been sickened by E. coli linked to ground beef.

The illness is linked to tainted ground beef eaten at home as well as restaurants. No common supplier, distributor, or brand of ground beef has yet been identified.

Twenty people have been hospitalized, the CDC said. No deaths have been reported.

The affected states are: Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Tennessee and Virginia.

For more information, visit the CDC's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfoodbeefe. coli
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News