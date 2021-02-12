COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how 1st day of COVID-19 vaccine distribution went at CVS, other pharmacies in North Bay

By
SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) -- Here's the good news about registering online for a COVID-19 vaccination at a pharmacy. You have a computer at your fingertips.

But many have access to one too, possibly making it competitive to register.

"Are you patient?" we asked Marina Eisenzimmer of San Geronimo. "Not really," she says.

RELATED: California COVID-19 vaccine tracker: How the state is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

She is one of many qualified people hoping for a Walgreens or CVS appointment, who went on line and found a long list of stores fully booked on this first day. "I am frustrated. Everywhere else I have tried, the computers have crashed," she said.

That did not happen at CVS or Walgreens, though this may be a case where some clichés still have merit. "It's one of those things where the early bird catches the worm," said Logan Brookins outside a CVS pharmacy Rohnert Park.

RELATED: What to know as pharmacies gear up to administer 1 million COVID vaccines

How early? Some signed in to register long before the sun came as early as 4:30a.m. "I had two computers on and two iPads," said one woman. "Then, I made several appointments."

With more than 100 locations in California, CVS hopes to give 82,000 shots a week in this state. By all accounts, the process went smoothly.

WATCH: Q&A: Could COVID-19 variants alter vaccine effectiveness?

EMBED More News Videos

At this point in the COVID race, the two contenders are the variants and the vaccines. But as the virus evolves, will one outpace the other, defeating its effectiveness? Dr. Alok Patel explains.



"I envisioned standing in line in a big complex and waiting in a car," said Lou DeBronis. "We arrived and were the first in line."

The lines we saw never exceeded three people which is good news for those still waiting.

"I'll try again tomorrow," said Marina Eiszenzimmer.

And, plenty of others.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan anselmovaccinescoronavirus californiacoronaviruscvscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Pregnant women prioritized for COVID-19 vaccine
Woman who beat COVID-19 donating iPads to CRMC
Medical experts answer COVID-19 vaccine questions
California expanding vaccine eligibility in March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: No witnesses will be called in Trump impeachment trial
Company issues statement after controversial Bay Area job posting
New detail in expletive-laced call between Trump, McCarthy during riot
Earthquake in Japan hits NE coast; no tsunami alert
Coast Guard searches for 16 people missing off Florida coast
ICE nearly released child sex abuse convicts despite Biden memo
Man, 90, shames AT&T into upgrading his internet
Show More
Gorilla Glue removed from woman's hair thanks to plastic surgeon
How a star surgeon's personal, professional lives converged to expose lies
Which GOP senators are seen as possible votes against Trump?
Marin couple shorted $500K in appraisal, say race was a factor
Doctor argues CDC's plan to reopen schools is 'big disappointment'
More TOP STORIES News