Here's how 1st day of COVID-19 vaccine distribution went at CVS, other pharmacies in North Bay

But many have access to one too, possibly making it competitive to register.
"Are you patient?" we asked Marina Eisenzimmer of San Geronimo. "Not really," she says.
She is one of many qualified people hoping for a Walgreens or CVS appointment, who went on line and found a long list of stores fully booked on this first day. "I am frustrated. Everywhere else I have tried, the computers have crashed," she said.
That did not happen at CVS or Walgreens, though this may be a case where some clichés still have merit. "It's one of those things where the early bird catches the worm," said Logan Brookins outside a CVS pharmacy Rohnert Park.
How early? Some signed in to register long before the sun came as early as 4:30a.m. "I had two computers on and two iPads," said one woman. "Then, I made several appointments."
With more than 100 locations in California, CVS hopes to give 82,000 shots a week in this state. By all accounts, the process went smoothly.
"I envisioned standing in line in a big complex and waiting in a car," said Lou DeBronis. "We arrived and were the first in line."
The lines we saw never exceeded three people which is good news for those still waiting.
"I'll try again tomorrow," said Marina Eiszenzimmer.
And, plenty of others.
