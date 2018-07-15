2018 AIDS Walk held in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Thousands showed up for this year's AIDS Walk in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park.
Not enough time to get your fundraise on but want to help those affected by HIV and AIDS? Don’t worry, you can donate at https://t.co/F8pQdlq7o2. It’s an easy way to get involved and show your support in ending the epidemic. Let’s do it together! #AIDSWalkSF pic.twitter.com/UHgYCp5tqg— AIDS Walk SF (@aidswalksf) July 12, 2018
The 10K fundraising walk benefits dozens of local HIV and AIDS programs, such as Project Open Hand and Positive Resource Center.
