Coronavirus

27 residents test positive for coronavirus at Contra Costa County senior facility, health officials say

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- More than two dozen residents at a senior home in Contra Costa County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, health officials announced Friday afternoon.

At least 27 people are infected with the virus.

Contra Costa County health officials are expected to provide more information on the outbreak at the facility during a 2 p.m. news conference on Friday.

No deaths have been reported at the facility, health officials confirmed.

The 2 p.m. press conference is being held at the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors Chambers in Martinez.

