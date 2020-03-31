Coronavirus

28 Austin spring breakers test positive for COVID-19 after Mexico trip

AUSTIN, Texas -- Twenty-eight spring breakers who recently went on a trip to Mexico are self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus, according to the Austin Public Health Department.

Health officials said a group of about 70 students in their 20s took a chartered plane to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico about a week and a half ago.

A total of 28 students have tested positive for the virus and dozens more are under a public health investigation. The county said four of the confirmed cases did not present any symptoms.

READ ALSO: Spring breaker who partied despite coronavirus warnings apologizes
EMBED More News Videos

Brady Sluder said last week, "If I get corona, I get corona," but now he's telling others not to have the same attitude.



Austin Public Health and UT Health Austin and University Health Services have made contact with every spring breaker onboard the plane. Some students in the group returned on separate commercial flights.

Mexico, at the time of the group's trip, was not under a federal travel advisory.

"A leisure vacation of any kind is not considered essential," said health officials. "Figures show nearly half of those testing positive for COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County are between the ages of 20 and 40."

Earlier this month, despite warnings to avoid crowds, some people decided to party anyway during spring break in Port Aransas.

The crowds were captured on video.

On South Padre Island, spring breakers also refused to cancel their plans even though the mayor declared a state of emergency.

READ MORE: Texas and Florida crowds continue partying despite outbreak



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessaustincollege studentscoronaviruscoronavirus texaspartyu.s. & worldcollege studentcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakstudentscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 10 new deaths, 548 new cases
Animals at Los Angeles Zoo miss human visitors
Coronavirus: Instacart shoppers stage strike, company says no effect on service
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Coronavirus updates: Bay Area stay-at-home order extended through May 3
Bay Area public health officials add new restrictions to shelter-in-place orders
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 10 new deaths, 548 new cases
San Mateo prepares field hospital for COVID-19 patients
Coronavirus: Newsom announces initiative to help older Californians stay connected
EXCLUSIVE: Pacific Heights small business burglarized during COVID-19 shelter-in-place
Show More
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Animals at Los Angeles Zoo miss human visitors
A beatbox lesson in under 5 minutes
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
More TOP STORIES News