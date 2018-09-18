33rd & RiSING brings yoga, wellness and meditation to Temescal

A new alternative healthcare and yoga studio has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called 33rd & RiSING, the fresh addition is located at 430 40th St. in Temescal.
This newcomer offers reiki, yoga classes, women's circles and health coaches who work with clients to achieve "habit changes," all with an emphasis on reaching communities of color. (However, they do not diagnose or treat diseases, prescribe medications or perform the functions of clinical occupations, according to the spot's website.)
Visitors can expect workshops like Cannabis Yoga, held twice a week, or Yoni Yoga, held on the last Thursday of every month. Or, check out Awaken Vitality, a class that offers breathing, yin and yang, five-element and tao yin exercises. Here's a full calendar of events.
With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, 33rd & RiSING has been warmly received by patrons.
Angie D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on August 2, wrote, "Went to Chanel for a yin yoga class. It was calming and soothing, and a nice stretch for some achy, tight spots on my body. I practically floated out after class."
And Kathryn L. wrote, "Self-care Sundays start here! Came here with a friend to do a session of Cannabis Yoga. I've only done yoga once ever before coming here, but I have to say Chanel is very relaxing and comforting."
33rd & RiSING is now open at 430 40th St., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
