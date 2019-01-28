4 great health and wellness events in San Francisco this week

From a sound meditation session inside a cathedral to a training event for HIV frontline workers, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
Star Spotlight Series: 'Who is on the ASD spectrum and who is not?'
This free talk by distinguished psychiatry professor Dr. Bennett L. Leventhal will address how clinicians distinguish between those with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and those without.
Leventhal's research focuses on molecular genetics of autism, the prenatal origins of disruptive behavior disorders, integrated pediatric mental health services, pediatric psychopharmacology, bullying, and the epidemiology, etiology and treatment of ADHD (attention deficit hyperactive disorder) and ASD, according to his bio.
When: Monday, January 28, 6-7 p.m.
Where: Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital and Clinics, Auditorium: LP-190, 401 Parnassus Ave.
Price: Free
Enhance Your Social Intelligence
Jaunty, a self-described "school for social intelligence," is hosting a social skills workshop by founder Eric Waisman that covers body language, conversational agility and belief systems. The interactive workshop includes a mix of theory, exercises and in-person socialization.
When: Monday, January 28, 6:45-10 p.m.
Where: WeWork Golden Gate, 25 Taylor St.
Price: Free
Sound Healing Symphony at Grace Cathedral
This collective of musicians describes its purpose, sound meditation, as "the practice of listening to soothing sounds to reach profound states of clarity and relaxation."
Participants in the nonreligious event are invited to lie down and be "bathed head to toe in sound," so bringing a yoga mat, pillow and/or blanket is recommended. The instruments used include metal gongs and singing bowls, harps, vibraphones and the Native American flute.
When: Monday, January 28, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: Grace Cathedral, 1100 California St.
Price: $15 (seated experience -- choir); $18 (seated experience -- pews). More ticket options available.
SF HIV FOG Presents: HIV & Aging
If you're a therapist, counselor, social worker or nurse who works with HIV-positive patients, this training event is for you. It's organized by the SF HIV Frontline Organizing Group for all Bay Area HIV frontline workers who help HIV-positive clients to navigate systems of care, especially as their clients age.
Lunch will be provided, and the training counts as 3.5 units of continuing education for therapists, counselors, social workers and nurses.
When: Thursday, January 31, 11:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: San Francisco AIDS Foundation, 1035 Market St., #400.
Price: Free
