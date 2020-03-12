Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 4 San Jose firefighters test positive for COVID-19, 52 firefighters on leave

By and
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Four San Jose firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 52 others are currently on leave for possible exposure.

San Jose Asst. Fire Chief Reggie Williams says he doesn't know how the firefighters contracted coronavirus. At least one of the firefighters is now being treated at a hospital in the city in which he resides.

"Because our firefighters work in teams and they train together, and they eat together, and they sleep in the same areas, they are at risk for possible exposure," said Williams.

RELATED: TSA workers at San Jose airport test positive for COVID-19

Nearly 80 firefighters, out of the approximately 700 who work for the fire department, have at one point been placed on leave based on their last known contact with one of the four infected firefighters.

"We're realizing now every call we go on could be a possible COVID-19 exposure and we're taking it very seriously," said Sean Kaldor, president of IAFF Local 230, which represents San Jose firefighters.



CORONAVIRUS: Tracking latest developments of viral infection in US

Fire officials say they're backfilling the positions and that the department remains fully operational.

"We'll do what must be done to serve the residents of San Jose," said Kaldor.

All fire station visits and non-essential business has been suspended, officials said.


RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan josemineta san jose international airporthealthcoronavirusfirefightersnonprofit
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Coronavirus Update: State of Emergency in NYC as cases jump to 95
Removal of passengers from Grand Princess cruise trip almost complete at Port of Oakland
Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for coronavirus.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to temporarily close
San Francisco public schools to close for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak, district officials say
Coronavirus: West Contra Costa Unified School District closing schools for 3 weeks
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for coronavirus.
Show More
Disney World to temporarily shut down in response to coronavirus threat
Coronavirus: Newsom recommends canceling large gatherings
Coronavirus: Busy stores trying to keep products on shelves while ensuring worker, customer safety
March Madness: NCAA Tournaments canceled due to COVID-19
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News