FLU

'I feel like I failed' Texas father shares tearful story after 4-year-old daughter dies from flu and pneumonia

EMBED </>More Videos

Dallas County officials reported the first pediatric flu-related death of the 2018-2019 flu season.

GARLAND, Texas --
A family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old daughter who died from the flu and pneumonia in Garland, Texas.

Ashtani Grinage is the first child flu-related death of the season in Dallas County. She showed symptoms last Tuesday, went to the ER and started taking medicine.

RELATED: First recorded flu-related death this season reported in Santa Clara Co.

On Thursday, she died.

By the time her father, Martel Grinage, arrived at the hospital, doctors were trying to bring her back to life.

"I said, 'Maybe if she hears my voice...' I know she's getting up. I'm praying, I'm praying, because I believe in God. So I'm just waiting for her to wake up," Grinage said.

Pneumonia was blamed for her death. The infection sometimes develops during or after the flu.

MORE: How to protect yourself from the flu

Grinage says doctors didn't check Ashanti for the infection the first time they went to the ER.

He says that in hindsight, he wished he would have asked.

"I'm mad at myself. I'm mad at everyone. I'm mad at the hospital. I'm mad at God. I can't lie to you," Grinage said.

Grinage says he's sharing his daughter's story in hopes that he can help another family.

"See, I feel like I failed because I'm not even 30 yet, and I'm about to bury my little girl," Grinage said. "That was my best friend. She was only four, but that was my best friend."

See more stories and videos related to the flu.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthfluflu deathchild deathu.s. & worldillnesschildren's healthTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FLU
Company selling tissues pre-infected with germs for $80
How does winter weather impact the flu virus?
First recorded flu-related death this season reported in Santa Clara County
Guatemalan boy who died in U.S. custody had flu: autopsy
More flu
HEALTH & FITNESS
CBD-centric massage studio TRx makes SoMa debut
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
Tomorrow: Local hair-color company Madison Reed debuts Hayes Valley 'Color Bar'
Israeli scientists say cancer cure close; doctors skeptical
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Snow Day! People skip work, school to check out snow on Mount Diablo
Rare snow falls around the Bay Area
VIDEO: Snow falls on Bay Area peaks
SKY7 tour of snow around Bay Area
WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Accuweather Forecast: Wintry showers this morning
OC plane crash: Pilot's false credentials ID'd him as ex-cop
Southwest Airlines testing flight from Oakland to Hawaii
Show More
Runner kills cougar with bare hands after it attacked him
Santa Cruz Mountains hit with rare amount of snow
PHOTOS: Snow flurries fall in Bay Area
Family had no idea 10-year-old boy, mom had been dead since 1998
Boy bullied over Trump name to be president's SOTU guest
More News