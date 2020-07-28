These California cities will fine you for not wearing a mask or face covering

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statewide mask mandate requiring pretty much everyone to wear a face covering when outside your home and near other people. (Yes, there are exceptions but no, political beliefs are not one of them.)
How exactly the mask mandate is being enforced depends on local jurisdictions. Some towns are depending on people's goodwill, and others are forcing violators to pay up.
These California cities and counties have implemented fines for not wearing a mask or face covering in public:
- Beverly Hills: $100 fine for the first offense, $200 for second, $500 for third and subsequent offenses
- Calabasas: $100 for first violation
- Contra Costa County: $100 fine for an individual's first violation, $200 for second and $500 for third; $250 for a business's first violation, $500 for second and $1,000 for third
- Costa Mesa: $100 fine
- Duarte: $100 for first offenses, $200 for second offenses, and $500 for every subsequent violation within a one-year period from the initial offense
- Fremont: $100 fine
- Glendale: $400 for the first fine, $1,000 for the second fine and $2,000 for the third
- Hermosa Beach: Citations will come with fines of $100 for the first violation, $200 for a second violation and $500 for each subsequent violation of the face mask requirement within a one-year period.
- Irvine: Penalties up to $500 per day
- Manhattan Beach: $100 for the first violation, $200 for the second and $350 for subsequent violations
- Marin County: Fines between $25 and $500 for individuals, and between $250 to $10,000 for businesses
- Monterey: $100 for first violation
- Napa County: Fines between $25 and $500 for individuals, and between $250 to $10,000 for businesses
- Salinas: $100 for first violation, $500 for second and $1,000 for subsequent
- San Mateo County: $100 fine for the first violation, $200 for the second and $500 for additional violations within a year; business fines between $250 and $3,000
- Santa Clara County: If you get caught without a face covering it could cost you up to $500. The price goes up for violations by businesses, they face fines up to $5,000.
- Santa Cruz County: $100 for first offense, $200 for the second and $500 for a third within a year
- Santa Monica: $100 fine for an individual's first violation, $250 for second and $500 for third; $500 for a business's first violation, $750 for second and $1,000 for third
- Sonoma County: Fine of $100 for individuals, fines between $1,000 and $10,000 for business violations
- West Hollywood: $300 for first violation
- Yolo County: Fine between $25 and $500 for individuals; fine between $250 to $10,000 for businesses
This story will be updated as more cities opt to fine people for not wearing face coverings.
To see full state guidance on wearing mask and face coverings, see the order from the Department of Public Health here.
