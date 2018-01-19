6 Great Deals On Fitness Classes In San Francisco

Cardio Boxing & TRX at Hit Fit SF

Boot Camp classes at Body Mechanix

Muay Thai or Boxing at K-One Fitness

Zumba at Zumba with Adriana

Hot Yoga at Bikram Hot Yoga Seacliff

Boxing Classes at Park Gym

Getting in a workout while living in the city can be costly, but there are ways to keep in shape without breaking the bank. From a 75 percent discount on boot camp classes in the Mission to an 82 percent discount off yoga classes and more, read on for ways to get the most bang for your buck, via deals site Groupon.Hit Fit SF is a boxing studio started by Simon Redmond, a former boxing champion who is "familiar with just how effective a boxer's training regimen can be, even for non-Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots." Redmond and his team offer "authentic boxing techniques and conditioning" along with various TRX training classes.: A 10-class package, originally $250, is 76 percent off, and being offered for $59 per person. In addition, a 5-class pack is being offered for $39 (69 percent discount).If you're looking for an intense workout, head over to Body Mechanix, which offers boot camp classes taught by personal trainers, including one that's a nationally ranked strongman. According to the business, its group classes will help you "sweat off inches with fast-paced boot-camp exercises or teach you how to jab out aggression with circuit boxing."A 10-class pack is 75 percent off bringing the cost down from $155 to $39. There's also a 64 percent discount off a five-class pack for $29.At K-One Fitness, "you can expect to see a 4,500-square-foot studio for individual workouts or martial arts and cardio fitness classes." There's also a boxing ring, professional workout equipments and "an elite group of experienced pugilists that add a real-world edge to high-octane boxing classes.": A pack of 12- Muay Thai or boxing classes is 81 percent off and on sale for $39 (originally $204). Additionally, a one-month Muay Thai boot camp for one is $89 and a month long boot camp for two people is $169.Looking to try out a new workout class? Head over to Zumba with Adriana, where you'll learn "Latin-dance inspired workouts inside her bright, spacious studio as high-energy international tunes pulse from a state-of-the-art sound system."Currently, a pack of 10-Zumba classes, originally $100, is 78 percent off, and being offered for $22.According to the studio, "the instructors at Bikram Hot Yoga Seacliff embody a commitment to wellness through the method's 26 postures. Demonstrating their dedication, the CPR-certified teachers must undergo recertification every three years, ensuring that they can lead classes in the studio's 105-degree heat.": With an 82 percent discount, you can currently get one month of unlimited classes, originally $140, for $25.Classes at Park Gym are lead by David Park, "a 6th dan Black Belt who brings considerable chops to every lesson at his boxing studio." Park leads classes throughout the week for all age groups and skill levels at the gym, "which features an ample supply of punching bags and a motivational chorus of punches landing on the punching bags.": A 10-class package is 80 percent off, bringing the total to $59, and a package of five-classes is 76 percent off, and being offered for $39.---