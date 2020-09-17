Statistics show COVID-19's stunning impact on the Bay Area after 6 months of shelter in place

On March 17, when six of the Bay Area's nine counties issued shelter-in-place orders, there were only 375 diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the region. Many of us thought we'd be stuck in our homes for a few weeks.
INTERACTIVE: Here's the reopening status of every Bay Area county
In mid-September, that idea seems somewhat foolish.
Just how much has our world changed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic? Here's a look, by the numbers.
Travel turmoil: The number of people processed through airport security at SFO dropped a stunning 97%, from 2,071,558 in April 2019 to 69,217 in April 2020. That number has risen steadily since then, to about 359,000 in August.
Collapse of the commute: BART ridership dropped 94% in the early weeks of shelter in place. It's still down 89% as of Sept. 15, as many continue working from home. Muni's average weekday bus boardings went from 405,000 on March 9 to a low point of 85,200 on April 13. That number has since climbed back up to 133,800 as of Sept. 7, which is still about a third of normal ridership. VTA said its ridership dropped by 80% in the wake of the pandemic. AC Transit ridership is rebounding, but still down about 56% year-over-year.
The number of cars crossing the Golden Gate Bridge dropped to 510,576 in April. That may sound like a lot of cars, but compare it to 1.7 million the same time last year. In June, the last month of available data in 2020, bridge crossings rose to 987,324, which is an increase since spring -- but still about half of normal.
Golden Gate Ferry commuters dropped from 176,595 in February to 63,990 in March, then to 1,760 in April. Last year's April ridership was at 215,000.
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
Rent tumbles: The cost of renting a one-bedroom in San Francisco was $3,040 on average in September 2020, according to Zumper. That's a 14% decrease since September of last year. San Jose and Oakland saw more modest decreases. San Jose's median price for a one-bedroom apartment is $2,230 and Oakland's is $2,200, according to Zumper.
Restaurants struggle: Sales at San Francisco restaurants have dropped by 91% since March, Eater reports.
Delivery apps boom: Active diners on Grubhub are up 35% year-over-year nationally. (The company did not have region-specific data available.)
San Jose company's stock "Zooms": The share price of Zoom stock was $408 in mid-September, compared to $111 in mid-March.
Work(out) from home: A set of dumbbells, which includes a set of 3, 5 and 8 lb. weights, will set you back $169 on Amazon, as gym closures have prompted a run on workout equipment.
Cost of "attending" a baseball game: No fans allowed at either Bay Area stadium, but it costs $99 to attend a Giants game as a cardboard cutout. The price is $89 for the A's.
VIDEO: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
No summer crowds at Yosemite: The national park has capped day passes to about 3,600 per day, a 50% reduction from last summer's visitors.
Tiktok fads: The app now has about 100 million monthly users in the U.S., and 700 million users globally, as Tiktok crazes spread during shelter in place.
Staggering unemployment: Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,289,867 Californians have filed for unemployment.
The human toll: The most staggering number of all is those directly impacted by COVID-19. The nine Bay Area counties plus Santa Cruz have seen 97,853 known cases and 1,358 deaths. While transmission has dipped substantially from its peak, the virus continues to pose a threat to people's health.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic