Statistics show COVID-19's stunning impact on the Bay Area after 6 months of shelter in place

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Whether you've been healthy or sick, a member of the essential workforce or working from home, unemployed or working overtime, every person in the Bay Area has been impacted by the coronavirus since most of the region was ordered to shelter in place six months ago.On March 17, when six of the Bay Area's nine counties issued shelter-in-place orders, there were only 375 diagnosed COVID-19 cases in the region. Many of us thought we'd be stuck in our homes for a few weeks.In mid-September, that idea seems somewhat foolish.Just how much has our world changed since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic? Here's a look, by the numbers.The number of people processed through airport security at SFO dropped a stunning 97%, from 2,071,558 in April 2019 to 69,217 in April 2020. That number has risen steadily since then, to about 359,000 in August.BART ridership dropped 94% in the early weeks of shelter in place. It's still down 89% as of Sept. 15, as many continue working from home. Muni's average weekday bus boardings went from 405,000 on March 9 to a low point of 85,200 on April 13. That number has since climbed back up to 133,800 as of Sept. 7, which is still about a third of normal ridership. VTA said its ridership dropped by 80% in the wake of the pandemic. AC Transit ridership is rebounding, but still down about 56% year-over-year.The number of cars crossing the Golden Gate Bridge dropped to 510,576 in April. That may sound like a lot of cars, but compare it to 1.7 million the same time last year. In June, the last month of available data in 2020, bridge crossings rose to 987,324, which is an increase since spring -- but still about half of normal.Golden Gate Ferry commuters dropped from 176,595 in February to 63,990 in March, then to 1,760 in April. Last year's April ridership was at 215,000.The cost of renting a one-bedroom in San Francisco was $3,040 on average in September 2020, according to Zumper. That's a 14% decrease since September of last year. San Jose and Oakland saw more modest decreases. San Jose's median price for a one-bedroom apartment is $2,230 and Oakland's is $2,200, according to Zumper.Sales at San Francisco restaurants have dropped by 91% since March, Eater reports Active diners on Grubhub are up 35% year-over-year nationally. (The company did not have region-specific data available.)The share price of Zoom stock was $408 in mid-September, compared to $111 in mid-March.A set of dumbbells, which includes a set of 3, 5 and 8 lb. weights, will set you back $169 on Amazon , as gym closures have prompted a run on workout equipment.No fans allowed at either Bay Area stadium, but it costs $99 to attend a Giants game as a cardboard cutout. The price is $89 for the A's.The national park has capped day passes to about 3,600 per day, a 50% reduction from last summer's visitors.The app now has about 100 million monthly users in the U.S., and 700 million users globally, as Tiktok crazes spread during shelter in place.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 8,289,867 Californians have filed for unemployment.The most staggering number of all is those directly impacted by COVID-19. The nine Bay Area counties plus Santa Cruz have seen 97,853 known cases and 1,358 deaths. While transmission has dipped substantially from its peak, the virus continues to pose a threat to people's health.