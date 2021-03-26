A comedian, a pastor and a doctor talk COVID-19, vaccine equity

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state would be opening up vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older on April 15, a decision that will surely help communities hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.Comedian W. Kamau Bell, Dr. Alok Patel and pastor Jackie Thompson joined ABC7's 3 p.m. show 'Getting Answers' to talk about vaccine distribution and why we're seeing differences in who's getting shots.