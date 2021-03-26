COVID-19 vaccine

A comedian, a pastor and a doctor talk COVID-19, vaccine equity

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state would be opening up vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older on April 15, a decision that will surely help communities hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Comedian W. Kamau Bell, Dr. Alok Patel and pastor Jackie Thompson joined ABC7's 3 p.m. show 'Getting Answers' to talk about vaccine distribution and why we're seeing differences in who's getting shots.

Watch the video in the media player above to see the full converstation.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinerace in americareopening californiarace and culture
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Bay Area officials stress patience as vaccine eligibility opens up
CA to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
These 10 Bay Area ZIP codes are prioritized for the vaccine
COVID vaccines provide protection for pregnant, lactating women: Study
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State assembly holds hearing on racial disparities in housing
SF school board strips Collins from VP role over anti-Asian tweets
Hot mic catches pilot's explicit-filled rant against Bay Area
CA to open vaccinations to everyone 16 and older
Bay Area officials stress patience as vaccine eligibility opens up
These 10 Bay Area ZIP codes are prioritized for the vaccine
CA COVID-19 vaccine tracker: See your status here
Show More
Disneyland begins planning effort to expand offerings in current footprint
Here's what commuting will be like when SF workers return
Biden pledges 200M COVID-19 vaccine doses in 1st 100 days
At least 5 deaths reported in Alabama after tornado touches down
USC agrees to $852 million payout in sex abuse lawsuit
More TOP STORIES News