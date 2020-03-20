SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Although all of California is currently sheltering in place, that does not mean we should not get our exercise. Personal trainer, Jonathan Hanna show us how to get a full workout without having to leave our home and use ordinary objects as weights.
Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Great exercises to do at home while we all shelter in place
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News