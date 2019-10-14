October is known throughout the nation as Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Receiving regular mammograms helps to locate the disease in its early stages, which increases treatability and curability. Be sure to visit your doctor for a mammogram to promote early cancer detection.
Washington Hospital takes an individual approach to breast care based on a patient's risk factors according to the Gail Model. As the first nationally accredited center of excellence for the treatment of breast disease in Northern California, Washington Hospital swiftly detects, treats, and cures cancer.
Washington Hospital shares an important message from breast cancer survivors
